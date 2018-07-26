Rudisha’s prolonged unexplained silence leaves Kenyans pondering over the future of athletics great

Just where is track king Rudisha? Prolonged unexplained silence and inactivity of World 800 metres reigning champion and living legend have understandably prompted this question.

Long absence from local and international athletics circuits have raised fears that a career that took off without much fanfare in 2006 at junior level but quickly and steadily bloomed into a novelty story of modern day athletics, could be slowly ebbing out or even consigning a mega track star fondly referred to as King David to a downward spiral and potentially tragic path trodden by many former greats of the sport.

Seemingly a victim of his own glorious achievements, the two-time Olympics and World champion David Lekuta Rudisha has simply vanished from the track and public eye amid mounting apprehension he may not return any time soon…perhaps, not again.

Trapped in what according to whispers is a strained marriage and dogged by injuries, the king, who shattered the 800m World record at the 2012 London Olympics, has inexplicably coiled into solitude.

He is reportedly away from his palatial family home in Eldoret’s Elgon View, Uasin Gishu County, away from his coach, away from his job and away from the public eye.

Kit manufacturers Adidas tied Rudisha to a Sh50 million a year deal after his mind boggling 1:40.91 world record in 2012; an indisputable windfall but which like a rose flower came with thorns.

A reported simmering feud with wife Liz Naanyu, who lives in Elgon View, with their two daughters ensued, with Rudisha’s handlers working overtime to ensure the feuding remained out of ear shot.

His father, Lekuta Rudisha, himself a former track notable who lives in Transmara , Narok county was not ready to talk about his son

Its perhaps against this backdrop that Naanyu controversially ran into a storm by visiting a Nigeria to consult a pastor in an attempt to find divine intervention to her family problems last year.

Former Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Mercy Cherono had also visited Nigeria to consult a controversial preacher around the same time but Rudisha’s handlers were able to put a tight lid on the happenings, ensuring the cracks were concealed.

But now, continued absence from athletics may have reached a head raising questions about an astonishing and glittering but possibly fading career but more crucially, his well being.

The 29-year-old eventually moved to a comparatively upmarket neighbourhood along Nairobi’s Lang’ata Road where, according to speculations, he spends most of his time as a virtual hermit.

The last recorded track participation by Rudisha dates back to last year at Usain Bolt’s farewell party in Kingston, Jamaica. Since then, he has attributed injuries to his absence. Irishman Colm O’Connell, Rudisha’s coach has not spoken to him in two months.

“The last time we spoke, he told me that he had an injury and would go to Amsterdam, Netherlands to see a specialist. When he came back to Kenya, he said the hamstring doctor had recommended a specialist physiotherapist in Eldoret,” O’Connell said, while admitting that Rudisha cannot take part in any race this year and could be running late for next season.

According to a Division Traffic Officer in Eldoret, Rudisha has not responded to texts and calls from supposed close friends and drawn a wedge between him and the world. A long distance athlete who enjoyed cordial relationship with him also expressed fears that the revered 800m star could be suffering.