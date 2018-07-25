English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
MPs reject the nomination of Former Kenya Power MD Ben Chumo
Its back to the drawing board for former Kenya Power Company Chief Executive Ben Chumo after the national assembly unanimously adopted the report of the finance and planning committee rejecting his nomination as chairman of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission , SRC.
In rejecting his nomination, members raised questions over Chumo’s integrity with a resolve that no individual being investigated for corruption related crimes will be approved for a public appointment.