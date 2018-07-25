SHOFCO calls on government to support Kibera evictees

A non-governmental organization that catalyzes large scale transformation in urban slums now wants the government to assist students from families that were affected during demolitions in Kibera slums.

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) that targets education and leadership for women and girls, said demolition affected eight schools in the area in move that has directly affected hundreds of students preparing to sit this year’s examinations.

The organization lead by its CEO Dr Kennedy Odede in company of the area leaders spoke today during the visit to affected families in Kibera.

“We are saddened by the manner in which the residents of Kibera who are claimed to have been living in a road reserve have been evicted. Although the government gave them a two-week notice, there was no clear plan on the compensation and relocation of the residents,” he said.

“A number of schools were affected and that is why we are concerned about the students. We have engaged local and national administration because they had been asked to forward the names of the affected families, but nothing has been done to date,” Dr Odede added.

He said contrary to the earlier agreement reached between the community stakeholders and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), the evictions went on when learning in eight public institutions was on thus disrupting about 1800 students.

“Eviction must be done in accordance with the law,” he said.

we maintain that KURA has violated a court order issued on 28th April 2018 stating clear resettlement plan must be put in place before any evictions are carried out” said Odede.

The construction of the Ngong Road-Kibera-Kiungu Karumba-Langata link road is part of the national government’s plan to ease traffic congestion in the city.