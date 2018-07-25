Silverstone Air launches Huduma award

Silverstone Air this week launched its first annual Huduma award at its Wilson Airport headquarters.

The award which will be given annually to corporates or citizens who have created a positive impact on society, seeks to encourage employees to show diligence and exhibit a sense of purpose and dignity in their work.

“At Silverstone, our culture is service to humanity for greater impact and so we decided to extend this culture to the public because we recognize that one of the greatest ills in our society today is corruption at the work place,” said Silverstone Air Managing Director Patrick Oketch.

Traffic Police Officer,Chief Inspector Dominic Mutune of Langata Division became the inaugural winner of the award after he was presented with a return ticket to any of the Silverstone Air destinations within

Kenya and a fully paid one off return holiday for him and his spouse for his commitment to ease traffic flow on Langata Road.

Oketch said they will be looking for more partners to expand the initiative to other counties to enable them bridge the gap between the public and the police.