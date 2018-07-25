NATIONALNEWS

Ruiru Family Bank staffers charged with Sh20m theft

People Daily July 25, 2018
Oliver Musembi

Four employees of Family Bank Ruiru branch were on Tuesday charged with bank breaking and stealing more than Sh20 million.

The accused were branch operations supervisor Cyrus Mugo, security officer Robert Ndururi, tellers Nancy Njeri and Sally Muembu who also alternate as customer care service providers.

Appearing before Kiambu Senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo, the accused denied charges of neglect to prevent a felony on the night of July 14 and 15.  The four were remanded until today when Atambo will make a ruling of bail terms.

