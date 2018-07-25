Maraga reads malice in Judiciary’s budget cuts

Chief Justice David Maraga has warned of a plot to undermine and ground Judiciary operations through drastic budget cuts.

He said the cut-back by more than half— from the requested Sh31.2 billion to Sh15.2 billion in the financial year 2018/19— will affect 70 ongoing projects key to delivery of justice.

Yesterday, Maraga said several attempts to reach out to the Executive and Parliament to intervene had not yielded response.

He told journalists at the Supreme Court that the Judiciary had witnessed mutilation of its budgetary allocation in the last two financial years despite the large size of its staff and a range of multi-million shilling projects pending.

Interestingly, more funds were allocated to Parliament although it has fewer people as compared to the Judiciary, Maraga noted.

In the budget released in June, Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich allocated Parliament Sh36.8 billion.

He allocated the Judiciary Sh15.2 billion, almost Sh2 billion less than last year’s allocation.

“This reduction will affect 41 government-funded projects at various stages of completion,” he said. Ongoing projects being supervised by the Directorate of Building Services (DBS) are estimated to cost the government Sh1.93 billion.

In the just concluded Financial Year, 2017/18, the Judiciary operated with a budget of around Sh19 billion, a shortfall of almost Sh12.2 billion. Maraga said despite requesting for Sh31.2 billion early this year, Treasury went a head to even cut it further to Sh15.2 billion for the current financial year. “The main consequence of these drastic cuts is that more than 70 court construction projects will, without doubt, stall,” he said.

Maraga said in the Judiciary’s proposals, its budgetary requirements were broken down to cover Sh19.8 billion for its recurrent budget. Sh11.4 billion will be sourced from the World Bank.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) resource requirements were estimated at Sh891 million for the current financial year.

“Interestingly, the National Government’s Budgetary Policy Statement capped the Judiciary’s budget at Sh17.3 billion. This broke down the ceiling to Sh13.3 billion as recurrent expenditure.

“Development budget reduced to Sh4 billion, and comprised government funding of Sh1 billion, World Bank’s loan facility of Sh2.9 billion. JSC received Sh479.6 million,” he said. The CJ lamented that when Parliament passed the Appropriation Act, the Judiciary’s total budget allocation was further reduced to Sh14.5 billion.

Out of the Sh14.5 billion, the CJ said, the development budget from the government is only Sh50 million, compared to Sh2.6 billion allocated to the Judiciary in the 2014-2015 Financial Year.

He said it was a matter of concern that the Sh50 million is expected to cover new and ongoing projects, repairs and maintenance, as well as ICT infrastructure for the courts.