We will turn illegal dumpsites into playing fields, says Sonko

David Ndolo July 25, 2018
Governor Mike Sonko. Photo: courtesy

All illegal dumpsites within estates in Nairobi county will be converted into modern playing fields for children and youth, Governor Mike Sonko has said.

He said the County government will cleaned up the dumpsites which are an eyesore to residents in city estates and put in place recreational centres where young ones can play and nurture their talents.

“We have successfully transformed one dumpsite in Kangemi to a modern playing field where children are now enjoying,” said Sonko. A video of the transformed dumpsite has gone viral on social media with residents urging the governor to keep up the good work.

