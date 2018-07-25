Jubilee party intact, assures Murkomen

DPPS

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has denied claims of cracks in Jubilee saying the noises leaders are making around are good for the country.

He said what is being perceived as divisions are differences in opinion among leaders, who all believe in the Jubilee dream of “uniting and making the country prosperous”.

“It is a sign that we are working; we want solutions to problems facing the people of Kenya. You voted for us not to keep quiet in Nairobi but to work for you,” he said.

The Elgeyo/ Marakwet senator was speaking in Murang’a county where he and 30 other legislators had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto for the burial of Martha Wambui, the mother of Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki.

And the Deputy President reaffirmed the party’s unity saying he was happy that the politicians were taking the lead in the call for a development-oriented politics. He lauded the Opposition for joining hands with the government in delivery of services.

“We welcome leaders to work with the government. We are open to ideas, and constructive criticism that will make Kenya better. It is our commitment that we always provide solutions to problems facing Kenyans,” he said.

The Jubilee legislators said Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former prime minister Raila Odinga has reaffirmed their resolve to remain united and support the government.

The lawmakers said they will be in the frontline to assist the government to transform the country and vowed to eschew politics of division and tribalism.

“We are past the politics that breeds conflicts in our society. We are going to work and work more, for a better Kenya,” said Murang’a Women’s Rep Sabina Chege.

She added that the Jubilee quest to give Kenya a new face would not be derailed by politics and sideshows.

Leaders present included Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, Murkomen, Florence Bore (Women’s Rep, Kericho), MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), Moses Cheboi (Kuresoi North) and Moses Kuria (Gatundu South).