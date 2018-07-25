NATIONALNEWS

ODM gives agency seven days to resettle Kibra families

Bernard Gitau July 25, 2018
Esther Passaris

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has given the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) a seven-day ultimatum to compensate Kibra families affected by the ongoing demolitions of illegal structures to pave way for the construction of a link road.

Led by secretary general Edwin Sifuna, Nairobi Women’s Rep Esther Passaris and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino,  they apologised to the people of Kibra for abandoning them during their time of need.

Sifuna decried the deplorable conditions the school-going pupils and their parents were living in and urged the government to offer financial assistance to the victims.

“We are giving Kura seven days to compensate the genuine victims to regain Kenyans confidence,” he said.

Passaris said leaders failed but promised to support the victims. During the evictions, local MCAs and Kibra MP Ken Okoth have been silent and missing.

Meanwhile, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has expressed dismay by Kura’s  disregard of the law.

Commission chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori said Kura effected the demolitions before completion and implementation of the ongoing enumeration and relocation of the Project Affected Persons (PAPs).

