Joy as Mandera baby leaves hospital after brain surgery

A nine-month-old baby boy who was airlifted from Mandera to Kenyatta National Hospital four months ago for head surgery was yesterday discharged from the facility after undergoing a successful congenital surgery.

Emergency Plus Medical Services (E-Plus) in partnership with Amref Flying Doctors evacuated Baby Dakane Mustaab in March for a congenital extra-cranial tumor surgery. The cranial tumor progressively grew bigger prompting his parents to seek medical care at Mandera County Referral Hospital and later referred to KNH.

Baby Dakane went through neuro-surgical procedures under Dr Samuel Njiru, a neurosurgeon and Dr Susan Nabulindo, a pediatric anesthesiologist at Kenyatta National Hospital with the help of Dr Muthoni Ntonjira, an anesthesiologist and E-Plus medical director.

Speaking during the discharge, Dr Nabulindo gave the baby a clean bill of health saying it was a complicated operation bearing in mind the baby was brought in at the very tender age. The baby’s mother Nimaa Abdi, thanked the doctors saying she had lost hope said she had lost hope since she could not afford treatment needed for the baby. “I am very happy that my son has got a second chance,” she said.