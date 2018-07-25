Sh7.5 billion contraband goods netted

The ongoing campaign against counterfeit goods, contraband commodities and illicit trade has in the last two months netted products worth Sh7.5 billion.

The operation, which is being conducted by a multi-agency team, has led to the arrest and arraignment of 75 individuals among them 10 public servants.

Of the Sh7.5 billion worth of goods netted so far, illegal sugar accounts for Sh5.3 billion, cigarettes Sh828 million, agricultural products Sh341 million, household electrical items Sh300 million and alcoholic beverages Sh271 million.

Other products are motor vehicle spare parts, textiles, leather products, cosmetics among other assorted items.

Yesterday, Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo said while focus has been shifted in the contraband sugar, cigarettes are the most hit.

“We have been talking much about sugar but now we have seen a trend where cigarettes are the ones mostly hit by fake products especially in Western region. Even stickers these cigarettes are fake. Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Busia, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Bomet, Kisumu and Migori have more of fake cigarettes,” said Musiambo.

Beyond the interception and destruction of the counterfeits, the campaign, which is set to be intensified in coming days, aims at curtailing the proliferation of illegal trade in the country by disrupting the supply and distribution networks. Musiambo said through the sustained sting operations, the government is keen on weeding out wayward officers abetting the crime.