Kuppet calls for teachers protection

Enock Amukhale and Henry Andanje

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has expressed fears that some rowdy students may soon turn against their teachers unless the government moves fast to address the ongoing unrest.

Speaking during the Vihiga branch Kuppet Annual General Meeting, Siaya county executive secretary Robert Ouko and his Kisumu counterpart Zablon Awange said teachers in secondary schools are living in fear of rowdy students .

They urged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Ministry of Education to put in place safety measures for teachers in public secondary schools.

“Teachers are living in fear because students who are burning dormitories may turn against them. The Ministry of Education should come up with measures to protect teachers before the situation gets out of control,” said Ouko.

Protective policies

They said TSC and the ministry have no protective policies for teachers.

“The Ministry of Education and TSC has no policy that protects teacher but instead, they come up with policies aimed at manning teachers. When a student assaults a teacher, that is not a crime but when a teacher canes a student then that is an offence,” said Awange.

Yesterday, Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed said they will not tolerate destruction of learning institutions.

The Education CS said the ministry has instructed education coordinators in all counties to compile reports giving reasons behind the frequent schools unrest.

She spoke at Jogoo House, Nairobi when she received Principal Secretary for University Education and Research Prof Collette Suda who is also the Chief Administrative Secretary in the ministry.