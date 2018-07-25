NATIONALNEWS

Oparanya lashes out at Senate for ‘abandoning’ counties

Irene Githinji @gitshee July 25, 2018
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has hit out at the Senate for what he termed as failure to protect the interests of counties.

Since he was elected in the 2013 elections, Oparanya (pictured) yesterday appeared for the first time before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee to respond to audit queries.

He told the Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’-led committee that there should be a clear distinction between the roles of the Senate and County Assemblies to avoid duplication of roles.

During the 11th Parliament, the committee wanted Oparanya arrested for failing to honour summonses to answer audit queries arising from county’s revenue and expenditure accounts for the 2014/15 financial year.

The governor, however, moved to court to challenge the warrant. But yesterday, Oparanya honoured a letter by the committee to appear before it.

Even before answering to queries, Oparanya highlighted some of the issues the Senate ought to address to help in smooth running of business in counties.

