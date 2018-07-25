Keep off our mandate, Senate told

Rivalry between the National Assembly and the Senate has been renewed, with the former accusing the Upper House of interfering with its mandate.

Subsequently, the National Assembly called for the formation of a special committee to set clear boundaries on the Houses respective roles. MPs claimed senators had extended with their mandate, they said, is restricted to county matters and summoning governors.

National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale sparked the debate when he sought the Speaker’s approval to withdraw from the Order Paper three bills that had originated from the Senate. They are; Care and Protection of Older Members of the Society Bill, Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated Officers Amendment) Bill and the County Statistics Bill.

Duale said that the senate has no power to originate any money bill as this is the sole prerogative of the National Assembly.

“The Constitution gives this House the power to originate money bills in Article 109,” he said.

Leader of Minority John Mbadi concurred with Duale, and blamed the Senate Clerk for failing to educate Senators on their role, especially in relation to money bills.

He said Senate only oversights the functions of the counties and its operations and the National government functions.

“That is why they (senators) summon governors. You will not see a National Assembly member summon a governor,” said Mbadi.

MPs claimed the Senate has been waiting for them to conclude investigations on various only for it to pick up the matter and purport to carry out investigations.

They cited the Ruaraka land saga which was investigated by the Lands committee and is currently being investigated by the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee, the Kenya Power and Kenya Pipeline scandals.

The MPs are also angered by senators’ move to summon Cabinet secretaries and other State officers.

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed said “has nor role” and should be disbanded.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa said senators should be busy taming theft in the counties instead of usurping National Assembly’s mandate.