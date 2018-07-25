Vested interests derailing House sugar saga probe

Dinah Ondari and Mercy Mwai

A parliamentary joint committee investigating contraband sugar in the country at the weekend failed to write the final report due to vested interests advanced by some members.

Members of Parliament who sought anonymity yesterday confirmed that conflicting results from various government departments have sharply divided the joint committee.

The MPs said some members were opposed to the inclusion of specific companies involved in the importation of sugar in the final report while the others insisted the committee has obligation to name all the individuals behind the saga.

“We said no to some of the recommendations. Some of us cannot allow an illegality to be done when we are watching,” an MP disclosed.

Despite spending millions of taxpayers’ money to probe the controversial sugar imports, the MPs remained blank and did not come up with a single recommendation to address the saga.

Instead, committee members were pointing fingers at each other amid claims of bribery and outside interference to stall the entire probe.

It also emerged that the members failed to agree on who the committee should indict over the contraband commodity said to contain poisonous substances.

“We came back yesterday because we could not agree on our final report. Some of us refused to sign the report that was sanitizing the whole exercise,” said member who did not want to be named.

And following the differences, it is understood the committee sought House speaker Justin Muturi’s intervention to allow the report to be tabled in the House next week Tuesday to give the committee time to deliberate on the issues before writing the final report.

On Monday Kanini Kega, who was co-chairing the joint Agriculture and Trade committee, said the committee will table its report next Tuesday because they were yet to get the views of the Government Chemist.

“We are going to meet Kebs officials on Wednesday (today) then after that we write our report. We expect to table our report on Tuesday next week,” he said.

His sentiments came on the day that preliminary report from the Government Chemist confirmed that part of the sugar confiscated in various parts of the country was laced with elements of heavy metals such as mercury and thus was unfit for human consumption.

Consequently, MPs have now summoned Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich to explain why he ignored a report on the state of the sugar industry and instead went ahead to issue gazette notices that…“allowed illegal importation of sugar”.

Rotich, who has snubbed committee invitations twice, was summoned to explain why the report whose recommendations included the formation of an inter-agency unit to deal with illicit sugar imports was ignored.

The committee has also summoned Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, Mumias Sugar Company management, Kenya Revenue Authority, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and the Sugar Directorate representatives over the same.

At the same time, the committee on implementation yesterday sent away Investments secretary Esther Koimmet, saying she was not “the correct” authority to respond to the committee’s concerns.

“We want Rotich to tell us why he ignored the report and instead went ahead to sign gazette notices that permitted unlicensed companies to import illicit sugar. If that report would have been implemented, we would not be where we are today,” said Geoffrey Osotsi (Nominated) who is the vice chair of the committee.

The CS gave the committee a wide berth for the third time and instead sent the Esther Koimett who has been a Director General Public Investment and Portfolio Management at National Treasury before she was promoted as Transport Principal Secretary.

“The matters the CS was supposed to address are weighty and can only be responded to by the Rotich alone. As such we are not able to proceed until the CS attends. We will set a new date for next week and if he fails to turn up again, we will invoke the Standing Orders and sanction him,” said Osotsi.

He further said the CS has been invited to respond to the various issues raised by the Agriculture Committee report in 2016, which was adopted by the House.

Among the findings of the 2016 report is that there was already a huge influx of illegal sugar that was neither regulated nor taxed.

The report also found that the flooding of the imports had distorted sugar pricing to the disadvantage of local sugar millers.

So explosive was the report that the Agriculture committee was accused of doctoring it to protect some top figures who had allegedly played a role in the mismanagement of Mumias Sugar.