Esipisu next UK envoy, Muhoro set for Malaysia

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated former State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu (above) as Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

A list of nominees sent to the National Assembly for vetting and approval indicate that former Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro will represent Kenya in Malaysia.

The two are part of the nine nominated by the President without duty stations two weeks ago.

Former Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Sarah Serem will be posted to the Kenyan mission in China and Lt Gen Samuel Thuita (Israel), Benjamin Langat (Namibia) Paddy Ahenda (Qatar), Peter Nicholas Oginga Ogego (Saudi Arabia), Johnson Kimani Ondieki (Turkey) and Chris Karumba Mburu (South Sudan).

Start running

The National Assembly is scheduled to vet the nine as well as nominees to the positions of Principal secretaries.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi directed the various House committees to vet respective PS nominees while Defence and Foreign Relations committee grill the nominated High Commissioners and ambassadors.

The committees have 14 days to table the report in the House.

“In accordance with the Constitution, the seven-day notification to the public shall start running the day after the notice is published in the dailies,” said the Speaker.