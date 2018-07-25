Ojaamong, five others charged afresh in Sh8m corruption case

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and five others were yesterday charged afresh with conspiracy to defraud the county government of Sh8 million, engaging in projects without proper planning and abuse of office.

Ojaamong was charged alongside Finance executive Bernard Yaite, Chief Finance Officer Leonard Obimbira, head of Treasury accounting Samuel Ombui, Allan Omachari and Edna Odhiambo.

They were charged before Milimani chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti after the prosecution amended the charges after two of the accused, Omachari and Odhiambo, presented themselves before court for the first time for plea taking. They denied all the charges.

They are accused that on diverse dates between March 15 and September 25, 2014, they conspired to defraud the Busia county government of Sh8 million by entering into an agreement for a feasibility study on solid waste management.

Ojaamong alone was charged that on or about April 7, 2014 in Berlin Germany, intentionally engaged in a project, namely a feasibility study on integrated solid waste management project, by entering into a memorandum of understanding with Madam R Enterprises Ltd without a prior planning.