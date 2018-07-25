NATIONALNEWS

Busia county AP officer’s street children initiative attracts donors

Henry Andanje July 25, 2018
2,421 Less than a minute

Provincial administration has commended a female Administration Police officer at Busia border who has been supporting and helping reform street children.

Assistant County Commissioner for Matayos  Elijah Nyachae said the officer, Doris Wako (pictured), has been using her  personal funds to feed and clothe street children from Uganda and Kenya for the last one year.

Addressing the press at Busia Border Post after receiving two donors from United States who have offered to put up a rescue centre in the area, Nyachae said the donors learnt about the officer’s noble act through social media and travelled to Busia to get more details.

“Provincial administration is very happy for the exemplary work the officer has been doing privately after her  because it has attracted donors who have offered to build a rescue centre for street children in this area, “ said Nyachae.

He also warned that businessmen who have been using street children to smuggle goods from Uganda into Kenya will be arrested and prosecuted.

Show More

Related Articles

July 25, 2018
2,451

Kuppet calls for teachers protection

Photo Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama
July 25, 2018
2,461

Muthama spits fire as cracks open in Wiper

July 25, 2018
2,449

Oparanya lashes out at Senate for ‘abandoning’ counties

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale
July 25, 2018
2,445

Keep off our mandate, Senate told

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker