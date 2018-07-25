Busia county AP officer’s street children initiative attracts donors

Provincial administration has commended a female Administration Police officer at Busia border who has been supporting and helping reform street children.

Assistant County Commissioner for Matayos Elijah Nyachae said the officer, Doris Wako (pictured), has been using her personal funds to feed and clothe street children from Uganda and Kenya for the last one year.

Addressing the press at Busia Border Post after receiving two donors from United States who have offered to put up a rescue centre in the area, Nyachae said the donors learnt about the officer’s noble act through social media and travelled to Busia to get more details.

“Provincial administration is very happy for the exemplary work the officer has been doing privately after her because it has attracted donors who have offered to build a rescue centre for street children in this area, “ said Nyachae.

He also warned that businessmen who have been using street children to smuggle goods from Uganda into Kenya will be arrested and prosecuted.