Defendant did not defile me, girl, 15, tells Nanyuki court

A minor yesterday shocked a Nanyuki court after she said a man charged with defiling her never forced her into having sexual intercourse.

The 15-year-old girl was testifying before resident magistrate Damacline Bosibori where Duncan Mongare is charged with defiling her on diverse dates between April 25 and May 11, at Majengo area, in Nanyuki.

She said she first met the accused on April 24, adding that when they met again the next day he took her to a lodging and gave her Sh1,000 after “consenting” to sexual intimacy.

“I did not refuse to have sex with him and he never forced me,” she told the court, adding that her father reported the accused to police after seeing them together.

The matter was adjourned to August 7 when three other witnesses will testify.