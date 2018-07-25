NATIONALNEWS

Pathologist organ theft case set for next week

Nancy Gitonga July 25, 2018
A Nairobi court yesterday ordered a case against former Government pathologist Moses Njue and his son accused of stealing the heart of a corpse be heard on August 1.

Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi fixed the hearing date after the defence informed the court that they have been supplied with all copies of witness statements and documentary exhibits the prosecution intends to rely on during trial.

Second count

In the case Njue is charged alongside his son Lemuel Anasha Mureithi Njue.

Prosecution alleges that Njue stole the heart during a postmortem exercise of  Timothy Mwandi Muumba on June 25, 2015.

He has however,  denied a second count of destroying evidence during the postmortem at Lee Funeral Home, Nairobi.

It is alleged that between June and September 2015, he destroyed the heart in question after stealing it knowing that it may be required as evidence in judicial proceedings.

