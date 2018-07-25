Freeze on new projects will check white elephants

Sabina Akoth

The worship of white elephants dates back to the 17th Century when white (albino) elephants were revered as holy in Thailand and other Asian countries. Possessing a white elephant would be a status symbol, a sign of political power, wealth, wisdom and good luck.

Ownership was reserved for kings and other men of nobility who took great care to keep alive these charms of wellbeing and stability.

There were, however, many drawbacks to keeping the animals. The white elephants had a special diet. They were not allowed to work and their owners had to provide access to people who wanted to worship them. This ultimately made them an expensive venture because they could not be disposed of or put to practical use yet their upkeep was costly.

They were so burdensome that if a king was dissatisfied with one of his courtiers he would give him a white elephant with the hope that it would bankrupt and eventually ruin him.

In modern times, white elephants are symbolic of burdensome possessions that offer more trouble than they are worth. In Kenya, they denote projects that cannot be disposed of and whose maintenance costs outweigh their practical usefulness.

A browse through the media provides a list of Kenyan white elephants. The concrete waste that is the New Mitihani House Building, the loud silence at the food processing factory at Kenyatta Barracks and even stalled irrigation projects across the country attest to the perils of the white elephant syndrome.

Mitihani House, for example, has stalled for close to three decades and the burden of its maintenance has been left to the taxpayers. Astonishingly, each financial year the exchequer allocates millions of shillings towards its completion but with little progress or accountability.

The recent directive by the President Uhuru Kenyatta that demands a freeze on all new projects is, therefore, welcome. That no new projects will be commenced before the completion of the old projects is a positive step towards dealing with the “white elephant syndrome”.

In the short term, it trains our focus on the oppressive nature of these projects. In the midterm, it could provide the impetus for an audit into our development accounts and their visions. In the long term, however, the directive may need more policy and legislative backing if it is to address the root causes of the problem.

First, there must be public participation and disclosure of information during the life of the projects. This allows for transparency and accountability and ensures that those intended to benefit from the projects have a say. Thankfully, we already have public participation policies and regulations.

Secondly, there must be a price to pay for stalled projects particularly where money has been (or continues to be) allocated but with little explanation for incompletion. Corruption and barefaced misuse of public funds fall within this accountability spectrum and should be addressed with the severity they attract.

Lastly, a law requiring the completion of one project before the commencement of another might suffice. This law would demand greater consensus between decision makers particularly at the political level. For example, a CDF school would not be built without a succession plan that goes beyond the political life of its initiator. While such a law might destabilise the political economy of unfinished projects, it promises efficient use of resources, greater accountability and a synergy between varied development agenda.

—The writer comments on development issues