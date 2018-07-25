Leaders urge Awiti to shelve apex court move in poll case

George Odiwuor

Some leaders in Homa Bay county have asked Governor Cyprian Awiti to shelve plans to contest nullification of his election victory at the Supreme Court.

Led by County Assembly Deputy Speaker Evance Marieba, they said court case is causing anxiety among residents.

“The governor should be bold enough, accept defeat and face his competitor and former MP Oyugi Magwanga in a by-election. The case is waffecting delivery of services,” he said.

Last week, the Court of Appeal in Kisumu upheld the High Court decision to nullify the re-election of Governor Awiti on grounds that the electoral process was not free and fair.

Awiti has filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Appeals Court.

Marieba, who is also Gwassi North MCA, asked the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to accord persons interested in the seat equal opportunity saying the party should not impose candidates on residents.