State nets Sh8b worth of fake goods

Illegal sugar, cigarette, agricultural products and household electrical and alcoholic beverages are some of the counterfeit goods and commodities worth Sh7.5 billion which have been netted in the last two months in the ongoing nationwide operation.

According to Wanyama Musiambo, Deputy Head of Public Service, the multi-agency team has also led to the arrest and arraignment of 75 individuals among them 10 public servants.

“Of the Sh7.5 billion worth of goods netted, illegal sugar accounts for Sh5.3 billion, cigarettes Sh828 million, agricultural products Sh341 million, household electricals Sh300 million and alcoholic beverages Sh271 million,” said Musiambo.

Other products also netted in the operation include motor vehicle spare parts, textiles, leather products, cosmetics, among other assorted items.

He said beyond the interception and destruction of the counterfeits, the campaign to be intensiﬁed in coming days aims at curtailing the proliferation of illegal trade in the country.

“The campaign aims at disrupting the supply and distribution networks as well as ﬁnding long-term solutions to the menace which continues to undermine the economic wellbeing of our country and the region,” he said.

Musiambo said through the sustained sting operations, the government is keen on identifying and weeding out wayward ofﬁcers within its service who abet the crime as is the case with the 10 officers currently facing the justice system.