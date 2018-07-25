Storm in tea industry as hawkers raid farming zones

KNA

Stakeholders in tea sector drawn from Central and Eastern regions have differed on the kind of measures to take to weed out hawking of the green leaf by middlemen.

The stakeholders from Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties clashed on whether to impose a ban on hawking of tea which has become rampant in the regions.

During a meeting held in Murang’a on Monday, representatives from Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) and the Tea Directorate advocated for a total ban on hawking saying it is hurting operations in KTDA affiliated factories.

Officers from KTDA blamed the directorate of granting licences to private investors to set up factories, which has greatly contributed to tea hawking.

In the past two years, hawking has thrived in Kiambu and Murang’a leaving a trail of destabilised families as the wave spreads to parts of Meru, Kirinyaga and Nyeri.

The agency’s directors claimed that their factories are operating at a loss as they miss targeted kilos of green leaf to process.

Directors from Meru said governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) have raised their concerns over the mushrooming tea hawking calling on authorities to enforce the law to curb the hawking.

KTDA Representatives Kano Dodana (Kiambu) and Francis Macharia (Murang’a) blamed private players accusing them of exploiting farmers with daily payments that have caused rift in many families. Farmers are paid Sh22 a kilo of the green leaf by private tea processors while KTDA pays Sh15 ahead of end-year bonus.

Kanyenyaini factory, Macharia said, last year lost tea valued at Sh100 million after hawkers enticed small-scale farmers with ready cash, thus sabotaging activities of the facility.

He said after cracking the whip on illegal dealers last month, Kanyenyaini has registered increased green leaf after hawking agents from Ngorongo and Njeru Industries terminated their operations.

An official from Njeru Industries, a private tea processor based in Meru, David Maina, accused KTDA of describing alternative market of tea as hawking saying private processors have played a key role in supporting the sector by providing better payment. Maina told KTDA directors to stop demonising the alternative market as they have supported the sector noting last year they bought green leaf worth Sh100 million from the small-scale holders.

“Why call the private players illegal yet last year they paid small scale holders in excess of Sh100 million for their green leaf? posed Maina.

Agriculture Food Authority Interim head Antony Muriithi said enforcement will be enhanced in all tea growing areas to ensure total compliance with the law and arrest those flouting regulations including processing factories.

Muriithi said tea farmers should be affiliated to licensed tea processors adding that private companies should establish their members and stop buying stolen tea.

County government executives for agriculture Albert Mwaniki, (Murang’a) and Henry Kinyua (Nyeri) vowed to impose a ban on tea hawking in their jurisdiction calling on the security agents to arrest those flouting the regulations.