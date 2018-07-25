Kenya Railways officers fail to account for firm’s land

Kenya Railways (KR) officials yesterday failed to provide an inventory of all the land the corporation owns around the country, which is estimated to run into billions of shillings.

Appearing before the Public Investments Committee to respond to a number of queries raised by the Auditor General’s report for the 2015/16 financial year, KR Managing Director Atanas Maina, who was accompanied by senior staff, was unable to provide a list of all the land the corporation owns and the requisite ownership documentation.

While the managing director had prepared a list of land parcels in various parts of the country, he was unable to provide Land Reference (LR) numbers of the pieces, number of pieces with title deeds and the list of the land that have been grabbed by individuals or invaded by squatters. The LR numbers of some of the land was also indicated as “unknown”.

Grabbed property

“We are currently carrying out the survey to identify some of the pieces of land and we are also aware of the properties that have been grabbed from the corporation and some of the people who own them,” Maina told the committee.

He asked for a month to carry out survey and do searches at the ministry of Lands so that they can get LR numbers of all the parcels of land the corporation owns.

The committee Chairman Abdulsamad Nassir, however, gave the MD and his officials 10 days to get that information in addition to giving the location of the pieces, the nearest landmark and names of the people who have grabbed or invaded some of their land.

The committee was also shocked to learn that Kenya Railways has given consent to different companies who have leased part of the corporation land to process loans in excess of $500 million (Sh50.2 billion).

Factories build

More than eight companies have leased KR land for different periods and built factories and other establishments sought loans of about $50 million (Sh5 billion) each after the corporation gave them consent.

“What happens in the event that a company defaults in paying the loan after the lease period lapses? We need to be sure that public land is not auctioned,” the committee chair said.