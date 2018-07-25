Coast tourism upbeat ahead of peak season

Reuben Mwambingu and Maureen Cheserek

Players in the hospitality industry at the Coast region see prospects of booming business in the second half of 2018 and better times ahead of the sector’s peak season.

Kenya Association of Hotel keepers and Caterers (KAHC) Executive Officer Sam Ikwaye says the region has projected an upward trend amid prevailing peace in the country signifying better days ahead.

“With peace, harmony and tranquility, a good number of people have travelled to our country and in our hotels unlike when there was instability during the electioneering period. We are looking forward to register a boost in productivity come the peak seasons of August and December holiday,” said Ikwaye.

Pride Inn Hotels managing director Hasnain Noorani said the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga early in the year has bolstered the tourism industry which had suffered a great deal following the prolonged electioneering period, coupled with travel advisories.

Peace in country

“Hotel bookings and occupancies have gradually increased as we begin this peak season, this has been attributed to sober political environment experienced in the country as well as enhanced security. Increased frequencies of local low-cost airlines flying to the coastal towns has also played a big role,” said Noorani.

“At the moment, we are seeing higher figures of over 45 per cent for the business in the books between now and end of the year compared to 34 per cent same period last year, these signs are indicating a positive growth,” said PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort general manager.

Hoteliers say the industry is already experiencing a surge in business compared to same period last year and are projecting rise in business from August till end of the year due to up coming school holidays, weddings, local and international conferences and the commencement of the overseas peak season.

Local tourism has been gathering momentum in recent years, after the Kenya Tourism Board launched a 300,000 SMS marketing campaign in January 2016 aimed at drawing more Kenyans to tourist hotspots. Although the still limited purchasing power of Kenya’s burgeoning middle class has constrained its contribution to the sector, ongoing campaigns urging hotel and tour operators to reduce rates for domestic tourists during the low season are already paying off.