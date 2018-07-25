Freeze on new projects target white elephants

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s freeze on financing new projects has paved way for National Treasury to fast-track establishment of the Public Investment Management Unit to oversee actualisation of public projects.

During a meeting with Principal secretaries, parastatal heads, vice chancellors of public universities and chairmen of State Corporations, Uhuru warned that one of the biggest challenges facing Kenyan is launching projects before completing old ones.

“But when you look at the budget it shows how ministries of Semi Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) want to start a new one. If it is roads, even before you have completed what you have started, you want to put 10 per cent to start a new one as opposed to completing the one you have started,” Uhuru told the accounting officers.

“I want to make it abundantly clear; there will be no new project started until the projects currently ongoing in your various ministries, SAGAs, departments and universities are completed. And if indeed there will be new projects that are specifically aligned to the Big 4 agenda, those projects will not be started without express written authority from the Principal Secretary or Cabinet Secretary Treasury,” he warned.

Over the years several projects across the country have been abandoned at various stages, or fail to kick off completely, even after they have been budgeted for.

This is now expected to cease after Treasury establishes a unit which will develop structured project management procedures to guide all public entities on project planning, identification, appraisal, prioritisation, financing budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation, reporting and sustainability.

Strict vetting

A fortnight ago Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich told the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee that every project will be required to undergo a mandatory preparatory process before it is included in the budget.

“In the past, identification of projects in ministries has been haphazard and sometimes ad hoc. You would find money put into a project during budgeting but tracking it to the end becomes difficult. The project becomes stalled because sometimes even the budget for the project is inadequate. That this will now come to an end when we establish the standards and guidelines,” Rotich told the committee members in response to nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi concerns on measures the government has put in place to ensure guarantee project management accountability.

“The guidelines will form the basis of projects to be included in the budget. The list of projects to be implemented during any financial year will be presented through the electronic Project Management System (e-ProMIS) before finalisation of the budget.” But Osotsi said that the ePromis put in place eight years ago is inaccessible to the public most of the times.

The CS said once the unit has been established, appraisals will be compulsory for all projects before they are financed by the government.

The CS further said guidelines were issued through Treasury Circular No. 17/2015 on project identification and procedures of prioritising projects before being included in the budget. In addition, the capital budget is currently based on projects that indicate both the financial and no-financial information.

During the meeting, Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie told the committee that a number of projects in his constituency were abandoned after former President Daniel Moi retired 16 years ago.