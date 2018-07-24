English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
MPs raise storm over vetting of Indicted former Kenya Power MD
National assembly speaker Justin Muturi is expected to issue a directive on the vetting of presidential nominees facing criminal and corruption related charges, after members of parliament expressed concern over the vetting of former kenya power chief executive Ben Chumo who is facing a court case.
The Speaker issued the advisory as the names of more nominees to principal secretary and ambassadorial positions were tabled in parliament for subsequent vetting.