English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MPs raise storm over vetting of Indicted former Kenya Power MD

K24 Tv July 24, 2018
2,457 Less than a minute

National assembly speaker Justin Muturi is expected to issue a directive on the vetting of presidential nominees facing criminal and corruption related charges, after members of parliament expressed concern over the vetting of former kenya power chief executive Ben Chumo who is facing a court case.
The Speaker issued the advisory as the names of more nominees to principal secretary and ambassadorial positions were tabled in parliament for subsequent vetting.

Show More

Related Articles

July 24, 2018
2,447

Pupils at Jehovah Jireh in Kasarani use gunny bags as desk

July 24, 2018
2,488

Justice for Meru University Sec. General

July 24, 2018
2,477

Govt’ urged to introduce emergency curriculum in learning institutions

July 24, 2018
2,483

Kilifi County launches Oxygen plant to boost healthcare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker