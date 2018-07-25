Water company to expand service delivery

Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (Kiwasco) plans to increase its service provision by 13 per cent by 2022.

Currently, service delivery at the lakeside county’s main water and sewerage service provider ranges from 73 to 85 per cent water and 16 to 30 per cent sewerage.

Kiwasco managing director Thomas Odongo said the company intends to partner with organisations such as USAid with the aim of improving service delivery to residents.

Speaking during the official launch of the company’s five year-Strategic Plan of 2017-2022, Odongo said they will source additional funding from the partners to achieve the set objective.

“The ultimate goal is to connect more than one million residents to piped water as we also strive to ensure that sanitation is improved,” he said, adding that the process of coming up with the strategic plan was seamless and consultative as all the relevant stakeholders were engaged.

Kiwasco Strategic Plan 2017-2022 is anchored on five priority pillars which comprise water and sewerage infrastructure development and operational efficiency.