Business

Water company to expand service delivery

Noven Owiti July 25, 2018
2,437 Less than a minute

Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (Kiwasco) plans to increase its service provision by 13 per cent by 2022.

Currently, service delivery at the lakeside county’s main water and sewerage service provider ranges from 73 to 85 per cent water and 16 to 30 per cent sewerage.

Kiwasco managing director Thomas Odongo said the company intends to partner with organisations such as USAid with the aim of improving service delivery to residents.

Speaking during the official launch of the company’s five year-Strategic Plan of 2017-2022, Odongo said they will source additional funding from the partners to achieve the set objective.

“The ultimate goal is to connect more than one million residents to piped water as we also strive to ensure that sanitation is improved,” he said, adding that the process of coming up with the strategic plan was seamless and consultative as all the relevant stakeholders were engaged.

Kiwasco Strategic Plan 2017-2022 is anchored on five priority pillars which comprise water and sewerage infrastructure development and operational efficiency.

Show More

Related Articles

July 25, 2018
2,450

State nets Sh8b worth of fake goods

July 25, 2018
2,439

Storm in tea industry as hawkers raid farming zones

July 25, 2018
2,437

Kenya Railways officers fail to account for firm’s land

July 25, 2018
2,443

Coast tourism upbeat ahead of peak season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker