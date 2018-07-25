Entertainment and Lifestyle

Village, behold your breadwinner

Faith Gachobe July 25, 2018
2,426 1 minute read

When she finally came back from work, Mama Mtoto looked irritated: a trick she has learnt to use lately so as to avoid conversations and meeting other people’s promises. I too, use the trick time and again. This time round I was not going to fall for it. I needed the fundraiser to happen and I needed it to happen soon.

I let her settle in, served her a few things, (read: a huge plate of food) before I enquired the decision she had finally settled on. Civilisation at its best if you ask me, but still, I was met with cold side eyes and a shrug.

I was not having any of that. I had already made up my mind that if she refused, I would have to go to the village anyway. Remember I’m sort of a village breadwinner? So, this was important, my whole clan’s future lay on that boy’s shoulders. His finishing campus was a goal we were all going to meet through him, no pressure. I was going to organise a funds drive for him.

As I walked back to the kitchen, I already knew what outfit I would wear, the one that would make me look important. You know, the one that would make me look like I was bringing in the most money or bringing in the area chief as the guest of honour, or both.

I decided to go back and ask one more time, only this time I wasn’t asking, I was informing Mama Mtoto that I would be going home the day after, I had mentioned it earlier after all. Well, she said yes and asked that I be back on the day I said I would. She was going to give away my job if I didn’t. I travelled home early the next day.

Show More

Related Articles

July 25, 2018
2,439

Fashion forward

July 25, 2018
2,431

Things we do for sanity’s sake

July 24, 2018
2,626

Florian Gallenberger talks about his most highlighted works of film

July 24, 2018
2,505

What to look for in a wife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker