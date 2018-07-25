Village, behold your breadwinner

When she finally came back from work, Mama Mtoto looked irritated: a trick she has learnt to use lately so as to avoid conversations and meeting other people’s promises. I too, use the trick time and again. This time round I was not going to fall for it. I needed the fundraiser to happen and I needed it to happen soon.

I let her settle in, served her a few things, (read: a huge plate of food) before I enquired the decision she had finally settled on. Civilisation at its best if you ask me, but still, I was met with cold side eyes and a shrug.

I was not having any of that. I had already made up my mind that if she refused, I would have to go to the village anyway. Remember I’m sort of a village breadwinner? So, this was important, my whole clan’s future lay on that boy’s shoulders. His finishing campus was a goal we were all going to meet through him, no pressure. I was going to organise a funds drive for him.

As I walked back to the kitchen, I already knew what outfit I would wear, the one that would make me look important. You know, the one that would make me look like I was bringing in the most money or bringing in the area chief as the guest of honour, or both.

I decided to go back and ask one more time, only this time I wasn’t asking, I was informing Mama Mtoto that I would be going home the day after, I had mentioned it earlier after all. Well, she said yes and asked that I be back on the day I said I would. She was going to give away my job if I didn’t. I travelled home early the next day.