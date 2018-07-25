Kenyan lawyer feted for work with women living with HIV/Aids

Kenyan lawyer Allan Achesa Maleche is this year’s recipient of the Elizabeth Taylor Human Rights Award.

Maleche was presented with the award at the 22nd International Aids Conference in Amsterdam, the Netherlands early this week. Initiated in 2012 by amfAR, the International Aids Society (IAS), and The Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation (ETAF), the Elizabeth Taylor Human Rights Award recognises exemplary efforts to advance human rights in the field of HIV/Aids.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Maleche said: “There are many days when the challenges we face in Kenya and globally can seem endless. Human rights are never really secure – they must be fought for everyday.”

Named the Pro-Bono Lawyer of the Year and listed as one of the Top 40 Under 40 in Kenya’s Business Daily in 2016, Maleche is the Executive Director of the Kenya Legal and Ethical Issues Network on HIV/Aids (Kelin). With his team, he has litigated landmark cases that halted the forced sterilisation of women living with HIV, stopped the unjust use of public health concerns as a reason to incarcerate people living with TB, prevented the government of Kenya from making the names of children living with HIV available to the public and much more. Under his leadership, Kelin has gained an international reputation for confronting powerful institutions and winning landmark cases protecting the rights of people affected by HIV and tuberculosis.

Maleche is the first Kenyan to receive the Elizabeth Taylor Human Rights Award, which has since 2012 been awarded to three other HIV/Aids human rights advocates – Iranian physicians – Arash and Kamiar (2012), Ugandan HIV/Aids physician- Paul Semugoma (2014) and Zimbabwean human rights advocate- Martha Tholanah (2016).

Quinn Tivey of the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation said: “Twenty-six years ago, my grandmother Elizabeth Taylor focused the world’s attention on this epidemic at the 8th International Aids Conference here in Amsterdam. Whenever she spoke about Aids, Elizabeth made it clear that respecting the human rights of everyone living with and at risk of contracting HIV is the only way to end the epidemic. She would have been proud to see this award go to such a dedicated human rights crusader, Allan Achesa Maleche.”