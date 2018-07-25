Wiyeta teach Olympics U16 soccer lessons

Emmanuel Masinde

Reigning national Under-16 girls football champions Wiyeta from Rift Valley stamped their authority by beating 2017 finalists Olympic from Nairobi 5-0 at the ongoing Copa Coca-Cola Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Games at Hill School, Eldoret yesterday.

Sarah Nanjala netted a brace for the Kitale-based team after Jacinta Karemana opened the scoring nine minutes into the match followed by Juliet Ayango’s goal 24 minutes later.

Wiyeta missed a chance to extend their lead just before the end of the first half when Karemana missed a penalty, her shot hitting the post.

On resumption, Karemana atoned for the penalty miss by scoring the third goal in the 37th minute and Anyango sealed her brace for her team’s fourth in the 40th minute.

Karemana then came close to scoring Wiyeta’s fifth but the Olympic goalkeeper punched out her attempt. However, the champions showed their might a few minutes later when Nanjala scored for the emphatic 5-0 victory.

Wiyata captain Rhoda Wanyama says her team is not getting carried away by the huge victory and will keep their feet on the ground as they seek to retain their title.

“It is too early to determine who will be champions but we will do our best to ensure that we shine at the end of the championships,” said Wanyama.

Meanwhile, Sega Girls won 2-0 against Alliance from Central region in a Pool A match.