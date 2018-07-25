Sports

Kapkenyeloi announce their arrival with huge victory

July 25, 2018
Langata High School and Furaha during their boys’ volleyball match at the National Secondary School Games in Eldoret yesterday. PHOTO: LYNETTE MATHEKA

Debutants Kapkenyeloi began their campaign by beating Shimoni in straight sets as the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association’s Term Two Volleyball Games served off at Hill School, Eldoret yesterday.

Kapkenyeloi started with a 25-9 first set win before almost collapsing to pressure but picked themselves up to win the second set 25-17. With the confidence gathered in the second set, Shimoni endeavoured hard but still lost the third 25-15.

Winning coach Richard Soi, who had a long stint at AIC Kosirai, lauded the depth in his team but challenged the players to avoid complacency against subsequent opponents.

“After we won the first set with a huge margin, the boys thought they had no competition and relaxed. But after talks, they rectified and I do not expect them to make such mistakes as they can be costly in other matches,” said Soi.

Team captain Protus Kiptoo concurred with his coach, terming the second set defeat a scare and an eye opener on why they should not underrate any team going forward.

In other matches, Lang’ata High School carried the day with straight set victory over North Eastern’s Furaha. Lang’ata won the first set 25-18 before grabbing the second and third 25-13 and 25-13 respectively.

In the girls’ Pool A matches, Bishop Sulumeti (Western) outsmarted North Eastern’s Makakor 3-0 (25-1, 25-8, 25-4) as Soweto clobbered St John’s Kaloleni 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-14).

