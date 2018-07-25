Giants in perfect start as secondary school games kick off

A brace from youngster Kevintom Machika propelled Kakamega School to a perfect start, winning 4-1 against Kathungi in boys’ Under-19 football as the Coca Cola-sponsored Kenya Secondary School Sports Association Term Two National Games kicked off at Eldoret’s Hill School yesterday.

Kathungi drew first blood in the 15th minute through a Rashid Abdulrahman strike from 20 yards out that caught Kakamega’s defence napping and the keeper beaten.

The goal woke Brendan Mwinamo’s boys from their slumber as they kept playing in Kathungi’s half in search of an equaliser and their efforts paid off in the 23rd minute when Machika slotted in from close range. Kakamega had a chance to score a second two minutes later but Henry Atola’s attempt went over the bar with his second in the 27th minute saved by Kathungi’s goalkeeper Daniel Nyamai.

Joshua Otieno would give Kakamega the lead in the 35th minute after being fed from the left wing by Evans Akinyi. With the second goal, Kathungi’s game plan was disrupted and they started making mistakes which Machika took advantage of to punish them from, in the dying minutes of the first half.

The second half was characterised by missed chances but the eventual winners added one more goal through Dan Oloo in the 51st minute.

“The match was competitive but we remained calm after the first goal. Experience also played a part in the win and we are elated for the good start. I feel that every player executed their role well and if we remain focused, we will achieve our goal of topping the group,” said Machika.

Kakamega’s arch-rivals St Antony’s also had a good day at the office as they saw off hard-fighting Ringa from Nyanza 4-0. A brace from Eli Sakenyi in the 12th and 66th minutes as well as James Kibande’s double in the 76th and 94th minutes gave St Antony’s the much-needed win in the group, considered the toughest.

In girls’ Under-19, defending champions Wiyeta had a stroll in the park as they took on seemingly inept Matuu, hammering them 11-0. Wiyeta opened the scoring in the second minute through Jentrix Shikangwa, the second coming in the sixth minute through Rhoda Wanyama and a third in the ninth for Shikangwa’s brace in the first half that ended 8-0. In another match, Bishop Njenga won 3-1 against Kwale.