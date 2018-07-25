Swimmer Brunlener gives Kenya another gold medal In Algeria

Kenya’s Maria Brunlener staged a brilliant performance when she won Kenya her second gold medal after prevailing over the rest in the 50 metres freestyle women’s finals during the sixth day at the ongoing World Youth Championships in Algiers, Algeria yesrterday. The Germany-based Brunlener crossed the line in a new games record of 26.14 after having earlier won the heats in the same category.

Earlier on Maria, had won her own heat enroute to the finals while her compatriot Kiira Geheb managed a third position.

Kenya’s mixed relay team was unlucky to finish off the medal bracket after closing the line in fourth position.

On Sunday, Brunlehner, who featured prominently for Kenya at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, was unscathed in the girls 100 metres freestyle to win gold at 58.87 seconds, a victory that warmed her up for the 50m freestyle feat 24 hours later when she broke the championship record with new times of 26.14 in 500m freestyle.

In the meantime, Kenya staged a resurgence in hockey when they crushed Namibia 3-1 to advance to the semi-finals where they will date Zambia. Goals from Bryton Ndwati, Edson Ndombi and Bryan Ogenche were enough for Kenya to land into the last four stages. The hockey team started the championships badly, going down to Zambia and Nigeria in identical 2-1 losses before earning a walk over against Uganda in the last and final pool match.

The results saw the Kenyans finish third and get a lifeline to the quarter-finals. In boys’ beach volleyball, Brian Kimeli and Kelvin Wafula won three of their four matches to earn a place in the quarter-finals.

The Kenyan duo crushed Sudan and Togo in identical straight sets of 2-0 before they silenced Nigeria 2-1 to sail through despite having earlier lost 2-0 to Algeria.

In girls’ beach volleyball, Juliet Makokha and Gloria Nekesa’s campaigns were jolted when they won one match against DR Congo 2-1 before losing to Cameroon (2-0), Sierra Leone (2-0) and Rwanda (2-1).

In tennis, Albert Njogu beat Sempe of Lesotho 6-0, 6-1 in the men’s first round.

The much-awaited athletics calendar was scheduled to start yesterday with Zenah Jemutai and Mercy Chepkorir battling in women’s 3,000m final at 8.00 pm Kenyan time.

Kenya’s Athletics team manager Eliud Wambua said Kenya has been allowed to field two athletes in some events after countries had protested last minute changes.

Maxon Kipng’etich and Jones Wambua were lined up for boys’ 100m heats with Beatrice Anyango battling in girls’ 100m qualifying round.

Samwel Mwita and Judy Jepkoech were to take off the blocks in boys’ and girls’ 400m heats respectively while Nickson Lesiyia were programmed to compete in boys’ 1,500m first round. Sheila Chepkosgei will compete in girls’ 800m first round.