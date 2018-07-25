This is the moment for Kenya to gain its place in World Sports

Amb. Kirimi Peter Kaberia, CBS

Last week was special to me in so many ways. It had had a profound effect on me, my perception of what matters and my resolve that this is one of the best calls to serve your country. I sat with the dynamic team representing Kenya at the IAAF World under 18 championships, and in my effort to motivate and encourage the young athletes to go out and win on behalf of all of us, I used the common diplo-speak, “ you must put your best foot forward and carry the flag of our country high, you must be the greatest of all of us and always remember you are the best we have to give the world, Kenya’s 45 million people are all behind you and cheering you. And when you finish your race, guess what all 45 million of us will be there to say thank you and embrace you no matter what.”

Then came this group of young ‘boys and girls’, remember these are under 18, and one of them said, “thank you for the words. We wanted you to know we have heard you and that we are ready. Tutapambana. “We had a group hug and they left for the warm-up pitch and I made sure before every race I went to them and said, don’t worry we are here. I remember this young girl told me, “I promise you I will do it,” I remember Zakayo telling me, “stay at the finish line and see, we have decided we will do it for our country.”

This happened again when we went to the common wealth games in Australia, the then captain, Manangoi, then Kinyamal and the trio in the 3000m took all took the podium. The captain told me “PS usijali. Tuko chonjo” and off they went to face the world in our name.

When they came back I was overwhelmed because they kept their promise

This happened again last week in Tampere, Finland during the world under 20 where team Kenya captain was this under 20-year-old patriot, Solomon Lekuta, and the junior Manangoi, and the incredible Chepsol, the powerful Maria and this team of the purest of spirit. I hugged them and asked, guys what’s our take here,” and I remember Moraa telling me, “we have a very good team sir.”

My CS Rashid Achesa then quipped “you see we have all come here to make sure you know that you are not alone,” do you understand? He asked, and Lekuta the captain answered, we are ready sir and then went on to give a very powerful “ this is our day” talk to his colleagues in front of the CS, myself and all the coaches and administrators of Athletics Kenya (AK.) We left the room feeling like we had already won even before the events started.

These young people, these patriots, heroes and heroines of our motherland, our modern-day warriors continue to challenge my mind.

Do these kids really understand their contribution to this country? Do we, as a nation understand the width and breadth of the sweeping transformation of sports as a talent, culture, craft and tool for integrating and enhancing nationhood in Kenya today? It’s revival time. Its quick, ferocious and widespread. The transformation we have witnessed of the industry, sports administrators and the athletes themselves cannot be overemphasized.

Today, Sporting activities are replacing clubbing or “hanging out” amongst the young people at a rate we had not anticipated. It’s a race against time for us at the State department of Sports to develop the infrastructure and provide resources to accommodate this POSITIVE trend.

The bug has not only bitten the youth. Young adults and new parents have been roped in, too.

-The writer is a Principle Secretary

State Department of Sports, Ministry of Sports and Heritage.