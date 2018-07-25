Mesut Ozil – from integration poster boy to racism storm

Berlin, Tuesday

Once hailed as a prize-winning example of integration in Germany, Mesut Ozil has quit international duty amid bitter accusations of racism, levelled at German Football Association (DFB) chief Reinhard Grindel.

“In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” Ozil wrote in a lengthy farewell statement on Sunday.

At just 29, Ozil walks away from Germany duty in the wake of the fiasco caused by his meeting, on the eve of the World Cup, with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It wasn’t about politics or elections, it was about me respecting the highest office of my family’s country,” Ozil wrote to finally break his silence over the event in London in May.

He quits Germany after scoring 23 goals in 92 international appearances, having been a key component of the 2014 World Cup-winning side.

His ability to split defences with a single pass singled him out as one of the most technically gifted players of his generation. Born in Gelsenkirchen to Turkish parents, Ozil’s talents were discovered by local club Schalke, whom he left for Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen in 2008.

His international breakthrough was at the 2010 World Cup as part of a bold, young German team which played eye-catching football in heavy knock out stage wins over England and Argentina. -AFP