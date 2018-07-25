Gor to rest eight first team players for Cup meeting against Posta

Gor Mahia will field an understrength team in today’s SportPesa Shield tie with Posta Rangers at Kasarani after tactician Dylan Kerr handed most of his first team players a much-desired rest.

Kerr nonetheless, expects his side to cruise into the last eight of the tournament.

The Briton was yesterday crowned Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for June in a surprise visit to their training grounds in Jericho, Nairobi.

Conspicuously missing from the session were Francis Kahata, Humphrey Mieno, Harun Shakava and Godfrey Walusimbi among others.

“This is not disrespecting Posta but I will rest some of my first team players in the Shield match. I have to rotate my squad as I have fixtures coming every three days. I also do not have fringe players in my team. Everybody is a team player and gives their best so I expect whoever I field to give me victory over Posta,” said Kerr.

It is under four weeks since Gor hammered Posta 5-1 in a league match and Kerr is aware of Ranger’s revenge plans. He said: “I know they want to prove a point but we will be ready.”

The 4pm kick-off will be preceded by another round of 16 tie between AFC Leopards and Mwatate United with Ingwe looking for a quick rebound from last Sunday’s loss to Gor.

In contrast to his K’Ogalo counterpart, Leopards coach Rodolfo Zapata hinted at fielding a strong team against the coastal minnows.

“This competition is very important to us and we are not going to take chances against any opponent we meet. They are at that stage on merit and we cannot underrate them. We will utilise our best team available and hope to go all the way,” said the Argentine.

Kerr led Gor to five league victories in June, scoring 15 goals while conceding just once to deservingly take the Fidelity Insurance gong and Sh75,000.

Gor started the month with a 4-0 drubbing of Wazito FC, then thrashed Nzoia Sugar 3-1 in Kisumu. They would sweep aside Ulinzi Stars 2-0 before blanking Posta Rangers 5-1. They ended the month with a 1-0 win over SoNy Sugar.

“I dedicate this award to fans who make me feel good every time I walk in the streets of Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya. Their support is amazing and their dedication has kept us going,” Kerr said.

“I have to say thank you to the technical staff who have been amazing during this period. My players too have been immense and I can’t take that away from them,” added Kerr.