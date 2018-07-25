Disgruntled staff accuse Sports Kenya officials of corruption

Disgruntled staff at Sports Kenya (SK) have called on the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to launch investigations into what they term financial underhand deals by the organisation’s top management. Senior Sports Kenya officials are at the centre of the storm after failure to account for millions of shillings belonging to the body even as the irate staff contested the seconding and subsequent deployment of a top manager.

Among the raft of accusations leveled against the top management is that they failed to bank Sh1 million from a Korean client who issued unspecified services and which was against policies issued by the Board of Directors.

According to the workers, such clients are expected to pay for services offered through a pay bill number, cheques or bank transfer, adding that similar cash collections occurred from December 2017 to date which necessitates an audit.

The staff allege that while this has been going on, they went without salaries for two months (April and May 2018).

More allegations were that there is pathetic handling of staff as their medical scheme has been discontinued despite being deducted money for the same. A senior official is also accused of sacking 86 staff members and bringing her own despite the board having outlawed further hiring.

The ad hock committee of the board of directors allegedly brought a raft of changes in the management of the housing estate at Kasarani that led to tenants paying lots of money owed in arrears and which were never accounted for.

When reached, a senior official refused to comment on the matter, saying SK will only do so once there is a signed statement bearing the names of her accusers.