Sonko denies his resignation claims

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has denied tendering resignation to Speaker of National Assembly Hon Beatrice Elachi, Sonko who appeared perturb by the allegations stating he no longer want to Governor Nairobi following too much pressure, debts owed to supplies and from National Government that has not been paid

Through his communication officer the Governor said ”My attention has been drawn to a fake letter dated 23rd July addressed to The Speaker of the County Assembly office ostensibly communicating my resignation as the Governor of Nairobi citing various pedestrian reasons named above

I here by state categorically that the said letter is a forgery and has not emanated from me and is a pack of lies and conjecture and clearly orchestrated by A coalition of cartels and politician oppose to way we do things , clean Nairobi County of corruption but focus on delivery of services

I am steadfast and loyal to my supporters and cannot make such an impulsive and cowardly decision without consultation my party hierarchy.

He Challenged politician to face him head on and promised to floor them as he did last time, instead of spreading propaganda false dly about his resignations.

We should exhibit mature politics instead of side shows and useless innuendos which are short lived.

I have relegated to concentrate on embarking on service delivery instead of empty rhetoric and unnecessary politicking while heeding H .E the President’s advice so I will not discern to the level of haters.

Nairobian are however still waiting for appointment of Deputy Governor after name of Miguna Miguna depose LRM leader was rejected and drop by Assembly Vetting committee led by Speaker, Sonko had appointed Miguna Miguna but his names caused ripples within Jubilee the Ruling party, since then the Governor has been working alone without a deputy.

Governor Sonko has tried to recarpet most city roads, stock medical supplied hospital with medicine and drugs, fight cartels and pay County Employees on time this are some of the achievements so far witnessed in Nairobi County.

May God forgive them, May He be my strength as I continue to focus on service delivery to the Great people of Nairobi.