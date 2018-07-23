English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
‘I am a lean man’ Former Kenya Power MD Ben Chumo declares
Embattled former Kenya Power chief executive officer Ben Chumo says he is a clean man who has the abilities to take care of his obligations without pilfering public funds. Chumo who appeared before national assembly’s finance committee for vetting over his nomination to chair the salaries and remuneration commission- src said he was worth 212 million shillings, saying his integrity during his tenure at the power firm was beyond reproach.