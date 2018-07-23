English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

‘I am a lean man’ Former Kenya Power MD Ben Chumo declares

Kenya Power chief executive Ben Chumo when he appeared before the parliamentary Energy and ICT committee yesterday. Photo/SAMUEL KARIUKI

Embattled former Kenya Power chief executive officer Ben Chumo  says he is a clean man who has the abilities to take care of his obligations without pilfering public funds. Chumo who appeared before national assembly’s finance committee for vetting over his nomination to chair  the salaries and remuneration commission- src said he was worth 212 million shillings, saying his integrity during his tenure at the power firm was beyond reproach.

