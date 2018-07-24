Conversion of AP into Regular Police to kick off next month

The much-touted conversion of Administration Police into Regulalar Police is scheduled to kick off on August 3.

First, the targeted officers will be taken through a sensitisation programme before being taken for retraining at the Kenya Police Training College, Kiganjo.

A police signal sent to the APs, all officers who joined the service before 2011 will be sent to Kiganjo in batches for retraining while those who joined it thereafter will be retained to manage core mandates.

Sources within the National Police Service, said senior AP officer’s remaining with about two years to retire would be compensated for the years left and proceed on retirement.

All the other senior officers, as long as they joined the service before 2011, will be required to undergo retraining for subsequent absorption into Regular Police.

The revelation came as Interior cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and the Inspector General Joseph Boinnet refuted claims that the Administration Police Service would be disbanded. Instead, the CS said the unit will be re-organised and reformed for effective service delivery.

Wide consultations

The CS said the proposed reforms, which include restructuring the police force as well as ensuring better police housing are long overdue adding that they will act within the law and with necessary consultation with relevant stakeholders. The duo said failure to do that would amount to being unconstitutional as the Kenya Police Service and the Administration Police Service are constitutional that would require constitutional amendment for such changes to be effected.

Boinnet said the instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta are meant to have the police command structure and housing issue relooked at as part of the security sector reforms. They spoke during a quarterly police chiefs meeting bringing together the regional and county security committee police bosses held once a year.