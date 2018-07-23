English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Solai dam probe : Matiang’i orders probe on senior administration officials
Interior cabinet secretary Dr.Fred Matiang’i has ordered the investigation of top administration officials in Nakuru county, over their role in a 35 million shillings compensation, by the owner of Patel Dam to victims of the may 9th tragedy.
Matiang’i who appeared before the senate ad-hoc committee investigating the matter, promised to present results of the investigations in 30 days.