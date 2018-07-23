English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Solai dam probe : Matiang’i orders probe on senior administration officials

K24 Tv July 23, 2018
2,437 Less than a minute
Interior CS Fred Matiang’i consoles victims of Patel Dam strategy in Solai, yesterday. Photo/RAPHAEL MUNGE

Interior cabinet secretary Dr.Fred Matiang’i has ordered the investigation of top administration officials in Nakuru county, over their role in a 35 million shillings compensation, by the owner of Patel Dam to victims of the may 9th tragedy.
Matiang’i who appeared before the senate ad-hoc committee investigating the matter, promised to present results of the investigations in 30 days.

Show More

Related Articles

July 23, 2018
2,426

‘I am a lean man’ Former Kenya Power MD Ben Chumo declares

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen
July 23, 2018
2,431

Gov’t tells politicians to keep off Mau evictions 

July 23, 2018
2,453

Matiang’i denies plans to scrap Administration police unit

July 23, 2018
2,444

Nyeri man stabs wife, kills self over ‘infidelity’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker