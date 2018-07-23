English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Gov’t tells politicians to keep off Mau evictions 

K24 Tv July 23, 2018
2,432 Less than a minute
Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen
Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen.Photo/Courtesy

The government has insisted that the ongoing eviction of illegal settlers in the Mau forest will continue with rift valley regional co-ordinator Mongo Chimwanga telling politicians to stop whipping the emotions of residents .
Chimwanga spoke as a section of  leaders from the rift valley continued to fault the exercise saying genuine land owners were being uprooted from their homes with officials estimating that at least 10,000 families will be affected.

Show More

Related Articles

July 23, 2018
2,426

‘I am a lean man’ Former Kenya Power MD Ben Chumo declares

July 23, 2018
2,437

Solai dam probe : Matiang’i orders probe on senior administration officials

July 23, 2018
2,454

Matiang’i denies plans to scrap Administration police unit

July 23, 2018
2,445

Nyeri man stabs wife, kills self over ‘infidelity’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker