Gov’t tells politicians to keep off Mau evictions
The government has insisted that the ongoing eviction of illegal settlers in the Mau forest will continue with rift valley regional co-ordinator Mongo Chimwanga telling politicians to stop whipping the emotions of residents .
Chimwanga spoke as a section of leaders from the rift valley continued to fault the exercise saying genuine land owners were being uprooted from their homes with officials estimating that at least 10,000 families will be affected.