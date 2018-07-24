Ruaraka land has no title, reveals Amina

The controversy-scarred Sh1.5 billion Ruaraka land transaction between the vendor and the government through the Ministry of Education is not valid.

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed, says there are no requisite documentation to underpin the legality of the transaction which she noted was hastily paid for, from a Supplementary Budget and despite a government report advising against the purchase.

The CS said it is the Education ministry and not Lands through the National Land Commission (NLC) that should have initiated the transaction, adding that there was no urgency to warrant intervention by NLC.

The revelations on the land transaction are among recommendations contained in a report compiled following an investigation by the Quality Assurance and Standards Investigating team led by Regional Coordinator of Education (RCE) John Ololtuaa on January 27, 2017.

The team also recommended that Education Cabinet secretary and NLC chairman hasten the processing of the school land documents to protect them from grabbing or encroachment.

It further called for facilitation in processing of the title deeds of the said public land to have the matter settled once and for all and for the Official Receiver and Liquidator, Paul Omondi Mbago to release the school land documents. However, the report was not considered.

Speaking when she appeared before the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee, chaired by Homa Bay Senator, Moses Kajwan’g, Amina said the titles of the land are neither with the Ministry nor the schools.

“Concerning the land ownership, we do not have the ownership instruments neither do the schools. It is a matter that has been followed even by the school principal for a long time but I do not want to say more to avoid jeopardising the investigation process,” she said.

Similarly, she told the committee that NLC initiated the process, with Kajwang’ demanding to know whether the CS had abdicated her duties. Kajwang said NLC has no powers to initiate compulsory acquisition.

Amina, who was not in office at the time the land deal was concluded, however, indicated she could not give much details since the matter is subject to investigations and would not want to jeopardise the process.

She said there is an ongoing process by the Interior ministry, which is looking into the entire land issue, and her Ministry is in touch with them to know what the outcome will be.

“We are collecting all the relevant information on this issue. We want to settle this ownership tussle,” she said, adding that the ministry had availed the documents and a report that was done …”by our own team and I feel that the recommendations in that report are clear and were the red flags that we should have considered.”

Explaining the chronology of events, Amina said the ministry received a letter from NLC on September 13, 2016 requesting them to confirm the status of the land and make arrangements to compensate the registered land owner.

On the basis of the letter, the RCE constituted a team of five and on February 3, 2017 forwarded the report dated January 27, 2017 to Principal Secretary with copies to the CS, Director General, Director Assurance and Standards and Sub County Director of Education, Kasarani.

Through a letter dated June 29, 2017, the Principal Secretary forwarded the report, among other documents, to the then Attorney General, Githu Muigai for legal advice.

On July 7, 2017, Githu gave a legal opinion noting that Ruaraka High School and Drive-Inn Primary School were both public and, therefore, the constitutional requirement for acquisition of land for public purpose or interest had been fulfilled.

“This process should ordinarily be initiated by the Ministry of Education or the law courts if a claimant had complained,” said the CS.

Asked what she has done over the matter, Amina said she has not taken any administrative action because it would be premature until or unless there is evidence that law was violated.

“Since I came in, we have done a lot of work on making sure that our systems are effective and to ensure that we fulfil the expectations of Kenyans,” said the CS.

“Anytime you commit public resources, you must ensure that proper procedures are followed and due diligence is taken into account. When people pay taxes, they actually are entitled to what they pay and I want to commit to that moving forward,” added Amina.