Graft claims follow Chumo dream for SRC job

Embattled former Kenya Power managing director Ben Chumo yesterday put up a spirited fight to clinch the lucrative position of the chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) despite facing corruption and abuse of office charges in court.

Speaking yesterday when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee for vetting, Chumo said despite the charges, he remains innocent until proven guilty.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali raised questions over Chumo’s vetting for another public office yet his case on corruption has not been concluded.

“Chumo, I can see that you are a presidential nominee to the position of SRC Chairmanship and you have been at Kenya Power, a company that is said to have fleeced Kenyans a lot of money through corruption,” said Ali.

Clears doubts

Chumo said he has never had anything that would cast doubt on his integrity at Kenya Power and that he has served as a role model.

“I have stayed half of my life in public service and no single case arose at Kenya Power despite having access to huge resources. I have never had challenges of integrity other than the one currently in public domain,” said Chumo.

He told the committee what is currently before him is a matter of procurement that happened in the financial year 2011/12, before he became the CEO.

“I became the CEO in 2013. I was not a member of the procurement committee yet I have been accused of procuring a service I was not party to,” Chumo said.

The embattled official told MPs that he is worth Sh212 million.

“My estimated net worth stands at about Sh212 million. I cannot say I am a rich man in relative terms…(but) I can support my family,” said Chumo.

If appointed to the position, Chumo said he will seek to foster dialogue in both the public and private sector and see to it the wage bill is reduced from the current 55 per cent to 35 per cent.

“My contribution towards vision 2030 is already being felt, however I still want to make more contribution in ensuring the success of the President’s Big 4 agenda…,” he stated

Chumo is not the first nominee to be vetted while having an active case in court. A similar situation was witnessed when former National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) Chairman, John Mututho was vetted despite criminal charges that were facing him at the time. Consequently, Mututho was still appointed to the Authority.