Matiang’i denies plans to scrap Administration police unit

K24 Tv July 23, 2018
Interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has refuted claims that the administration police unit will be scrapped in sweeping reforms to streamline the operations of the national police service.,. confirms interior CS Fred Matiangi who was responding to claims that the government had plans to disband them in plans to streamline operations of the national police service.
However in detailed signal sent  to all administration police officers, by august 3rd this year, the first batch of APs will be taken for retraining at the kenya police training in Kiganjo before being absorbed as regular police officers.

