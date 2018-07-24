Untapped potential in pig farming

Pig farmers miss out on lucrative opportunities in the local and global market owing to production of low quality products and failure by the government to ensure proper regulation of the sub-sector.

An animal welfare protection lobby –World Animal Protection– said local farmers are yet to tap into the high value markets such as Europe, America and businesses of multinational subsidiaries established locally due to low adherence to set standards.

Victor Yamo, Humane and Sustainable Agriculture Campaigns Manager at the organisation, said these markets have stringent conditions that farmers from developing countries find hard to comply with, thus leaving their products to attract low prices.

Eating outlets

He said the conditions range from animal husbandry to processing and packaging of pig products. “For example, even after KFC and Nandos established local eating outlets a few years ago pig producers are yet to produce products as per their set conditions,” said Dr Yamo.

The companies and big hotels are forced to import from their mother countries to meet the local demand of pork products. Kenchic sometimes back closed its outlets locally and instead started selling to KFC and Nandos to remain in the business. During a recent a pig welfare event at a Nairobi Hotel, Yamo said African governments’ need standards for animals as part of ensuring they tap the huge opportunities in the high value markets.

For instance, two weeks ago the World Organisation for Animal Health released into the global market a new standard in pig production systems which can quickly be domesticated in Kenya. Yamo said the sub-sector is further grappling with lack of clear policies by the government, thus leading to low morale among farmers.

Dr Joshua Amimo from the Department of Animal Production, University of Nairobi said that the government has not invested in the livestock sub-sector as expected despite its potential.

“The government is yet to fast-track a veterinary policy as stipulated in schedule 4 of the Constitution,” he added.