Ex-EACC staff get payout

Paul Muhoho July 24, 2018
Seven former employees of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have been awarded a month’s salary in compensation for unlawful sacking five years ago.

The Court of Appeal has ruled that  EACC was not properly constituted when it purported to conduct the vetting of the employees and decided to terminate the contract of the seven aggrieved staffers between March 28 and April 30, 2013.

Appellate Judges Roselyn Nambuye, Asike-Makhandia and James Otieno-Odek said the agency’s leadership was in limbo from January 1, 2013 and it had no capacity to interfere with employment contracts. The former employees had not proved violation of their fundamental rights and freedoms, they observed.

Compensation

However, the EACC boss Halakhe Waqo had confirmed that the seven staffers had been paid salary in lieu of notice in accordance with their contracts.

The former employees will be paid as follows, subject to statutory deductions; Nicholas Mwenda Mtwaruchiu (Sh393,000), Peter Murithi Moffat (Sh163,482), Kimwele Muneeni (Sh363,714), Enoch Kimanzi Nguthu (Sh321,000), Samuel Wanjere (Sh182,000), Francis Njeru Mwaniki (Sh228,644) and Fredrick Chabari (Sh228,643/70).

