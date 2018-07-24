I don’t know what killed Wanjiru, says widow

A widow of the late Olympic marathon champion Samuel Wanjiru yesterday informed an inquest that she does not know what caused the death of her husband.

“I do not know what exactly caused the death of Kamau because I was not in the compound when he died,” said Triza Njeri.

Njeri , while narrating her last moments with her late husband before Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi, said on May 15, 2015 when she arrived at their Nyahururu home at around 11pm, she had an altercation with another woman she found in their bedroom sleeping with Kamau.

Seek help

She said following confrontation with the woman, she left the room and locked the corridor door as she went on to call Nyahururu OCS for help.

Njeri said that while at the gate she saw Kamau at the balcony of the house where he and the woman were fighting over keys to the house which the woman had asked for from the watchman.

In her testimony, Kamau’s mother linked six police officers, Njeri and her lawyer James Ndegwa Wahome with the murder of her son. Hearing continues.